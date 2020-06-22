SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SITC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $7.56. 3,355,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.