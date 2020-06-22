SpaceChain (SPC) Price Up 16.3% This Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $152.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, EXX and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EXX, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.