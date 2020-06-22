Spectiv Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Spectiv has a market cap of $7,191.02 and approximately $894.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01852094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00110709 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

