Sphere Price Reaches $0.0527 on Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $658,497.10 and $11,764.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027946 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 338.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,759.27 or 1.04683656 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00092331 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

