Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Up 11.8%

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09, 689,802 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 291,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.