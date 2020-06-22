Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 85% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 85% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $829,982.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

