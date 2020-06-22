Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $65.46. 507,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. Spire has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

