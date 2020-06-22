SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.79

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $44.92, with a volume of 380700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.