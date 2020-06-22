Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$43.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Stantec alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total transaction of C$1,720,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,698,628.74. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 over the last three months.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,394. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$43.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.96.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.