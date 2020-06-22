Starbase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,918.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $261,925.80 and $1,918.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05383794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

