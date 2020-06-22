Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 293,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 134.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $50,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. 191,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

