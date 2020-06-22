Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Stericycle by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Stericycle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

