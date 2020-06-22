Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. AXA increased its holdings in Steris by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 11.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 196,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.24. 852,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,313. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.79. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steris will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

