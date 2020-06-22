Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 4,712,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,928. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.