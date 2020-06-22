Storm (STORM) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinnest. Storm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.01843674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00170127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00111478 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.