Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.30

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 4284200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

