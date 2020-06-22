SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.24

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1938600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.56.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,613 shares of company stock worth $5,536,836. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SVMK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after acquiring an additional 526,751 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in SVMK by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 791,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

