Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.34. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 844,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,186 shares of company stock worth $104,080 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

