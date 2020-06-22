Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 1,903,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,471. The stock has a market cap of $652.01 million, a PE ratio of -236.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after buying an additional 2,698,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $646,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

