Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $41,949,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,160. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.
Several equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.
Taubman Centers Company Profile
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.