Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $41,949,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,160. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

