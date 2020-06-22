The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.86. 413,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.