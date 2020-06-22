TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.
TSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at about $5,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 772.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
About TIM Participacoes
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
