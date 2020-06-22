Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Up 81.6% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Time New Bank has a market cap of $11.48 million and $4.95 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

