TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027927 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 339% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,483.31 or 1.01683874 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00091147 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,263,929 coins and its circulating supply is 17,051,923 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

