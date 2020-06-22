Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.
TSQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
