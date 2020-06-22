Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 38,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.