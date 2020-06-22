TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Down 9.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price was down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 2,509,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,374,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 64,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 77.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 180,753 shares during the period.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

