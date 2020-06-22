Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $9.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 million to $11.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.33 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBIO. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $2,154,253.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,289,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 123.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.