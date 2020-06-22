Trident Group Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01854556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00172638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111900 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

