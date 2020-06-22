Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in June

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. 943,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,449. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $859.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 182,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

