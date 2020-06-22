TrueFlip Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $1,752.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.