TUI (TUI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TUI (LON: TUI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2020 – TUI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 400 ($5.09). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/16/2020 – TUI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – TUI had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/2/2020 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 950 ($12.09).

5/14/2020 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 260 ($3.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – TUI had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/12/2020 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 290 ($3.69).

4/30/2020 – TUI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 125 ($1.59). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – TUI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TUI stock traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 432.50 ($5.50). The company had a trading volume of 3,282,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. TUI AG has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 617.73.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

