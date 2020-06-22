Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Brokerages expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Twin River Worldwide reported sales of $143.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $293.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $346.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $661.48 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,079. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

