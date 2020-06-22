Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Twin River Worldwide reported sales of $143.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $293.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $346.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $661.48 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRWH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,079. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.