U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,386. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

