Ubiq Price Tops $0.10 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.44 million and $7,485.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

