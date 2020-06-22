UBS Group Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $354.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $302.00 to $354.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.68.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.42. The stock had a trading volume of 553,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after buying an additional 513,537 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after buying an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.