United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.55, approximately 105,934 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 108,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The stock has a market cap of $308.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

