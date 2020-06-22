Unobtanium Hits Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.74 or 0.00608898 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $966.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,646.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.21 or 0.02469377 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,318 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

