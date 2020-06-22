Upfiring (UFR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $981.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 181.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $981.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00320264 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000515 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016075 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011853 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

