Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.20

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $92.87, with a volume of 573585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

