VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 410,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,900. The company has a market cap of $666.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

