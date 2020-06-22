Veles Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $157,583.95 and approximately $65,275.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 84.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,323,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,027 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

