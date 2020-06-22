Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $18.42, approximately 1,926,261 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 652,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.68.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,924.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

