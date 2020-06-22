Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.75

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 793000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vicor by 106.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Vicor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vicor by 29.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.