Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,783,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

