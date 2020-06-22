Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.57.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

