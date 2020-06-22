Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $60.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun acquired 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $68.36. 832,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

