WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211 ($2.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($2.94) to GBX 221 ($2.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

LON MRW traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 190.40 ($2.42). 18,123,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.93. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.40 ($2.69).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

