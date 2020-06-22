XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading Up 19.8%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was up 19.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.21, approximately 1,436,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 625% from the average daily volume of 198,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

