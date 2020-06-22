XP (NYSE:XP) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.08

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 1358500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,736,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,368,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,001,000.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

