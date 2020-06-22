Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.03. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 20,182,700 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 509,146 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.